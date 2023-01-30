InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InFinT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IFIN stock remained flat at $10.45 on Monday. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,545. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. InFinT Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InFinT Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFIN. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in InFinT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in InFinT Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 384,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

