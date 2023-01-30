Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $692,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,328,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,984,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -288.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Further Reading

