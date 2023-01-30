Insider Selling: GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Major Shareholder Sells $2,125,572.16 in Stock

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 652,016 shares of GlycoMimetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $2,125,572.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,588,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,697,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $177.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlycoMimetics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 95,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.