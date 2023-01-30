Insider Selling: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WOR stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.75. 25,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.24. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.