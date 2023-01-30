Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTLA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 242,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. Analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

