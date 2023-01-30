International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.73.
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
