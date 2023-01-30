International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $155.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after buying an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after buying an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

