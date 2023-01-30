International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.39 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

