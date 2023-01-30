Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 3.6% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.43. 6,043,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,877,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

