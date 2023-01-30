Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Sold by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,648,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $89.83.

