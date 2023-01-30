IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSML traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $34.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.86.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.139 dividend. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

