iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $135.50. 476,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,818. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

