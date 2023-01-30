Jensen Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,980 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Insider Activity

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

