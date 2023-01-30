JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $4.55 Million in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 222,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.68% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $24.74 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $26.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.56.

