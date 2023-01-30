JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for about 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in CF Industries by 121.9% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 241,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,483 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

