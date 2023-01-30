JNBA Financial Advisors Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,086 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after buying an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,915,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,220,000 after buying an additional 633,272 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

