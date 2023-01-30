JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 12,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.59 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.