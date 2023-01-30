JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 1,506 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 131,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 64,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 76,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHSC opened at $32.85 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10.

