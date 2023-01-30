John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,979 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.32% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,594,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 409,447 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $29.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

