JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €105.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($148.91) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($92.39) price objective on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €148.30 ($161.20) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €130.82 and its 200 day moving average is €136.92. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

