JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 340

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Hunting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.