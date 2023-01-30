JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target to GBX 340

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

Shares of HNTIF stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Hunting has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

