JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $22.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of VIRT opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $331.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.31%. Analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $90,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,311.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,191,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 558,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,393,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,249,000 after purchasing an additional 324,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,504 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 554,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

