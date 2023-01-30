JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.27 on Thursday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

