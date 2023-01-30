JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.19.

EVgo Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $6.27 on Thursday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

