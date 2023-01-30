JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. CLSA lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM traded down $1.93 on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,508. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

