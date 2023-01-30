Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in January

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kajima Stock Performance

Kajima stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. Kajima has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

Kajima Company Profile

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

