KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of ServiceNow worth $62,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

NOW traded down $18.51 on Monday, reaching $440.35. 715,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,695. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.35. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.03, for a total value of $302,037.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,889.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,510. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

