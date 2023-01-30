KBC Group NV Has $73.48 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $73,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $173.04. The company had a trading volume of 194,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,518. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

