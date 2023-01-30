KBC Group NV Purchases 89,332 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,356,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,332 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HP were worth $58,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.95. 1,317,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.