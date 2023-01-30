Keebeck Alpha LP Takes Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,101,310.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $3,093,800 in the last three months. 33.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ATEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

