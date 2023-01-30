KeyCorp Reaffirms Overweight Rating for G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIII. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.13.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $16.38. 113,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,760. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero acquired 10,270 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,317. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.