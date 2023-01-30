Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,390.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.