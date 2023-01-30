Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.20

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 31656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
