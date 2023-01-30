Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Up 0.1 %

Lannett stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.95. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

Shares of Lannett are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, February 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

