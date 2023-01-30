Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 2.9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 22,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 365,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.

Latham Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Latham Group had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

