Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Up 2.9%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 22,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 365,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded Latham Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.56.
Latham Group Stock Up 2.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Latham Group in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
- GE Healthcare Technology: Speculating On Dividends
- Grab Shares Are Suddenly On Track To Double
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.