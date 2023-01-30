Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.5 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:LEFUF remained flat at $13.49 on Monday. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture, appliances, electronics and mattresses. The firm’s retail banners consists of Leon’s, The Brick, Brick Outlet and The Brick Mattress Store. It offers sofas, king beds, tables, chairs, full beds, sofa tables, pillows, bed frames, sheets, mirrors, rugs, lamps and cooktops.

