Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Short Interest Up 24.0% in January

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 178,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,750. Lesaka Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $124.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,750,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,182,856. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,245,176 shares of company stock worth $4,907,193 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lesaka Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.