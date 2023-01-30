Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $308,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.