Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Hostess Brands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.72. 134,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.60.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.