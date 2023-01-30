Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,041,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 2,822,382 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $650,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,669,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

