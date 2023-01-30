Linear (LINA) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $70.96 million and $2.55 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00400446 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,405.59 or 0.28103172 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00594434 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

