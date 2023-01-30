Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC) vs. Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Head to Head Contrast

Live Current Media (OTCMKTS:LIVC – Get Rating) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Live Current Media and Repay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Current Media N/A N/A -$150,000.00 ($0.04) -3.75 Repay $219.26 million 3.98 -$50.08 million ($0.01) -962.04

Live Current Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Current Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Current Media N/A -71.65% -50.79% Repay 1.40% 7.29% 4.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Live Current Media and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.4% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Live Current Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Repay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Live Current Media has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Live Current Media and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Current Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Repay 0 4 3 0 2.43

Repay has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than Live Current Media.

Summary

Repay beats Live Current Media on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Current Media

Live Current Media, Inc. is a digital technology company, which is involved in the entertainment industry. The firm develops and commercializes its portfolio of domain names. The company was founded on October 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. In addition, the company provides payment processing solutions to customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals. It sells its products through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

