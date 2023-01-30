Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 2,416 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $89.68. 369,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,367. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $119.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

