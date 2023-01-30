Lmcg Investments LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 3.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $12.90 on Monday, hitting $654.49. The company had a trading volume of 644,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,656. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $603.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.93.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.