Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases 25,564 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Teradyne worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,987,000 after acquiring an additional 134,867 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 344,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 210,911 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Teradyne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.98 on Monday, hitting $102.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $127.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,161 shares of company stock worth $7,383,453 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

