Locus Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $522,593.30 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $128.38 million and approximately $522,593.30 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

