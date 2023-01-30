Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $59.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $83.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

