Loop Capital Cuts Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $230.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $190.75 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $135.48 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

