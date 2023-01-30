Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.04.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LOW opened at $202.49 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $240.71. The company has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.28.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

