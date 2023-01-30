LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,558 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.58% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $372,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,401,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,404,000 after purchasing an additional 815,188 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,481,000 after purchasing an additional 692,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,671,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $51.87. 101,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

