LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,861 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.93% of McKesson worth $446,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.0 %

MCK stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $252.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

