LSV Asset Management Has $185.04 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $185,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after buying an additional 150,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after purchasing an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cigna by 8.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 940,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,057,000 after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Shares of CI stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.41. 116,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

